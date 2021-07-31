Nasa leaders
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Leaders: Shaky foundation, mistrust and bullying led to death of Nasa

logo (5)

By  Justus Wanga  &  Ibrahim Oruko

When the National Super Alliance (Nasa) was formed in the lead up to the 2017 elections, it was supposed to be the juggernaut that would give Jubilee a run for its money. And for a moment, it did before collapsing spectacularly after the elections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.