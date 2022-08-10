Kuria, Ombeta and Shaban concede General Election

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta Wednesday morning conceded defeat in the Bonchari Parliamentary contest, joining a growing list of candidates who have since accepted the outcome of the 2022 General Election.

Others who have since conceded are Kiambu Governor candidate Moses Kuria and MP Naomi Shaban (Taveta).

Mr Ombeta took to his social media account to announce his acceptance of the outcome of the poll based on provisional results.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is yet to declare the official results.

"Bonchari had a different vision from mine. Grateful for the run and the experience. Perhaps next time we may have the same view," said Mr Ombeta in a tweet.

The post added, "Bonchari has and always will be in my heart. Those who believed in me, we will keep it alive. This will not be our end politically."

Mr Ombeta was battling eight other candidates in the race.

IEBC had cleared Mr Ombeta (UDA), former Director of Finance at the National Treasury Dr Charles Onchoke (UPA), former MP Zebedeo Opore (Jubilee), Jonah Ondieki Onkendi (ODM) and Charles Mogaka (UPIA).