Kiunjuri: I’ll back DP if he assures Central of development

The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has announced his intention to use his new political outfit to propel Deputy President William Ruto to State House in 2022.

However, Mr Kiunjuri added that he would do so only if it served the interests of Mt Kenya residents.

“I assure the Deputy President of my support in the forthcoming General Election but as you know, one must carry his or her own umbrella whenever it rains. That is why I have TSP,” Mr Kiunjuri said.

He spoke on Tuesday evening during the funeral of Mr Moses Ndirangu, 41, at Muramati village in Laikipia North constituency.

“Dr Ruto must demonstrate how we stand to gain as people of Mt Kenya in his administration,” he added.

The former Agriculture cabinet secretary castigated the recent tour of a section of Kikuyu elders to the rural home of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga in Bondo.

Mr Kiunjuri likened the eders’ visit to “a girl who pays her own bride price contrary to the customs and traditions of the Kikuyu community”.

“We recently saw some women and elders going to the extent of paying dowry on behalf of the Kikuyu community. How can a lady pay for her own bride price at the bridegroom’s home and then demands to be forcefully married?” Mr Kiunjuri said.

The party leader claimed that the Kikuyu community had been short-changed by subsequent administrations since independence in terms of development projects yet it contributes heavily to the country’s economy.