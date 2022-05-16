Kithure Kindiki: I am taking a break from politics

Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, who lost his bid to become Deputy President William Ruto's running mate, has announced that he is taking a break from active politics.

In a press conference held Monday at the Tamarind Hotel in Karen, he also pledged his support for the DP and Rigathi Gachagua.

"Earlier today I had the privilege of having a conversation with Mr Gachagua. His brilliance has paid off at the party. I have wished him well and I have pledged my total and honest commitment to him and DP Ruto," Prof Kindiki said, adding that his candidature was not about him personally. He noted that he will help DP Ruto and Mr Gachagua to deliver a decisive victory in August.

"I have decided to take a break from active politics starting August 10. I have decided not to seek any appointed position whatsoever," he added.

Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki at the presser in Karen on May 16, 2022. Photo credit: Mary Wambui | Nation Media Group

The senator, who was not present for the unveiling of Mr Gachagua yesterday, assured that he will remain in UDA and Kenya Kwanza alliance.

"After soul searching, I have decided to remain in the alliance and subordinate myself to DP Ruto and Mr Rigathi," he said.

"I have been in politics for 22 years and I am inspired by the philosophy that I would rather score for the team that will win. I am also inspired by the principle to never run away from history. I have always believed in making history," he added.

He also said he was "extremely satisfied" with the process Kenya Kwanza followed to get a running mate for DP Ruto.