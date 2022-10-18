Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse wants government administration structure expanded

Thousands of village elders across the country could soon be enlisted on the government’s payroll if a proposed law by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse is passed by Parliament.

The present law only recognises a sub-location as the smallest unit of administration headed by an assistant chief. However, Mr Mutuse's motion seeks to include villages as another bottom layer of the national government structure.

The motion, which is coming up for debate by the National Assembly once MPs reconvene after the current recess, will give village elders authority over security and general public administration of their units.

The proposal seeks to amend Section 14 of the National Government Coordination Act of 2013 to expand the national government administration structure to include villages and appoint village heads.

‘’Despite the said village elders offering services to the public, they are not remunerated contrary to Article 41 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, on fair labour practices’’ the proposed motion seen by the Nation reads in part.

If the motion is passed, the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government will gazette the existing villages as administrative units in line with the law.

Mr Mutuse said village elders do the bulk of public administration including helping chiefs and their assistants to run their units, providing security intelligence to government agencies, managing the Nyumba Kumi programme and solving local community disputes, among many other functions all for free.

“My proposal is for Parliament to pass the principle law but the technical details of their roles and salary scales will be determined by the Public Service Commission,’’ said the first-term MP, adding that absorbing the lot will make security management more effective.

The Maendeleo ChapChap legislator said his motion suggests that the village elders will have to undergo some basic training and will be uniformed just like their seniors in public administration.

While being vetted by MPs on Tuesday, President William Ruto’s nominee for the Interior docket Prof Kithure Kindiki said the government will be holding weekly meetings with Nyumba Kumi security teams with each officer receiving Sh500.

‘’My objective is to recognise village heads and protect their welfare through the law because they have suffered for too long yet they watch over our country’s welfare’’ Mr Mutuse said while welcoming Prof Kindiki’s announcement.