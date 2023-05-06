Kenyans do not want a handshake govt, DP Gachagua insists





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he and President William Ruto will not have a sitting to discuss anything or demands by the Azimio team.

He said they have listened to Kenyans, who are opposed to handshake and sharing of the government with the opposition.

"We are employees of the Kenyan people, you have said you do not want a handshake, we must respect your wishes," said the DP.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has insisted, including this past week, that he was not interested in a shared government.

“We wish to make it absolutely clear that we are not interested in power-sharing with Kenya Kwanza. In fact, our position remains that Kenya Kwanza is an illegitimate regime that is in power through a civilian coup. We have instructed our team to make this clear,” he said on Thursday.

On Saturday morning at Kipipiri Constituency, Mr Gachagua also dismissed some of the demands by the Azimio team, saying there was nothing to negotiate about the opening of the servers and reinstatement of IEBC commissioners Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi, and Irene Masit who resigned.

“I and the President have no access to the servers, we do not even know where they are, that is a closed chapter, we fairly won the elections. On the IEBC commissioners, one cannot resign from a job and demand to be reinstated. All the discussions and demands will be done by the bipartisan team, they will bring to us the resolutions, but there will be nothing to consider on servers and the IEBC commissioners,” said Mr Gachagua.

Retire from politics

He questioned why it was only the Opposition Leader Raila Odinga of all presidential candidates complaining of last year's election results. He urged Mr Odinga to retire from politics.

Mr Gachagua spoke at Ndiara Primary School in Kipipiri Constituency.

During the event, the DP donated foodstuffs and construction materials to over 700 families of Wednesday hailstorms that destroyed homes and crops.

Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha said his administration would support the affected farmers with farm inputs and other social support.