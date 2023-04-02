Raila suspends Azimio protests, to engage in dialogue with Ruto

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga has called off the planned Monday protests even as he welcomed President William Ruto's call for a peaceful resolution.

Mr Odinga, however, insisted the bipartisan committee proposed by Dr Ruto be established immediately and warned to return to mass action within a week should the talks fail.

“We agree that a balanced parliamentary process co-chaired by both sides and backed by experts from outside should proceed. In our view, this committee should be composed with immediate effect with strict deadlines for resolving the crisis facing the country,” said Mr Odinga.

“In view of the foregoing, we stand down our demonstrations for Monday but in doing so we want to emphasise that we reserve the right to call for demonstrations should this process bear no fruit. Should there be no meaningful engagement or response from Hon Ruto to our counter-offer, we’ll resolve to resume our demonstrations after one week."

Here are some of the key points from Mr Odinga's address:

Azimio has called off the Monday and Thursday demos earlier planned for next week

Azimio has acknowledged and accepted President Ruto's olive branch for dialogue

They (Azimio) reserve the right to go for demos. Should there be no response they will resume demos after a week

They underscore that demos are a fundamental right enshrined in the Kenyan constitution; ask that all arrests related to demos be stopped with immediate effect

To immediately engage Dr Ruto's team for a peaceful resolution to the problems facing the country

The Cherera 4 IEBC commissioners to be reinstated

Government to must address high cost of living

Government should go back to subsidies applied by the former regime