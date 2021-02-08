Kenya needs a Prime Minister, says Raila

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga says Kenya needs a prime minister just like other countries across the world.

Speaking during a consultative meeting for Nyanza leaders at Ciala Resort in Kisumu County on Monday, Mr Odinga said the system “worked very well” under the grand coalition government.

“The grand coalition functioned effectively because it had a performance contracting system that evaluated all government ministries,” he said.

This government was formed after the 2007/8 post-election violence that left at least 1,300 people dead and more than 650,000 internally displaced.

Mr Mwai Kibaki was the President, Mr Odinga the PM and Mr Kalonzo Musyoka the Vice President and Minister for Home Affairs.

Mr Uhuru Kenyatta was a Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade while Musalia Mudavadi was also a Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Local Government.

Parliamentary system

Mr Odinga drummed up support for the BBI and its proposals, citing the parliamentary system, which he said will be efficient since it will be easier to ensure accountability if ministers are appointed from Parliament.

The Cabinet, as proposed by the BBI, is made up of the President, Deputy President

Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, Attorney-General and 14 to 22 ministers.

Article 152(2) of the Constitution requires that the President nominates Cabinet Secretaries and sends the names to the National Assembly for vetting and approval. The BBI report proposes to delete this requirement.

Article 152(3) states that a Cabinet Secretary shall not be a member of Parliament. The BBI report wants the Constitution amended to allow the President to appoint Cabinet ministers from among members of the National Assembly.

The 25th and 26th amendments relate to Articles 155 and 154(2), which require that Principal Secretaries and the Secretary to the Cabinet are nominated by the President and approved by the National Assembly.

The BBI proposal is to do away with these requirements.

Ruto criticised

Mr Odinga also spoke of the government’s plans for the youth, saying they will be able to borrow money and easily access capital.

“Wheelbarrows will not solve the issues affecting the common man,” he said, in reference to Deputy President William Ruto and his promises made under a ‘hustler’ movement.

The ODM leader criticised the DP for unfulfilled pledges ahead of the 2013 and 2017 General Elections, including laptops for learners, construction of stadia and the creation of jobs for the youth.

“We want something serious for the youth,” he said.

Mr Odinga said their resolutions include marketing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the grassroots.

“We will then want a leadership that will be able to implement what we pass in the BBI,” he said, adding “we want to create a Kenya devoid of tribal discrimination”.

Resolutions

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o read resolutions of the conference, including support for the BBI and constitutional changes.

“We shall engage in thorough civic education to make our people make informed choices during the referendum,” he said.

Governor Nyong’o also touched on election management, which he said remains a major threat in the bid to ensure free and fair elections in Kenya.

He said the delegates agreed to end election violence and “completely de-link the BBI from 2022 politics to allow smooth sailing [when it comes] to reforms.”

It was also agreed that the ODM leader will renew and strengthen his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta to help him achieve his development agenda.

