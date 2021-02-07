Raila, Nanok face off in church over what BBI means for Turkana

ODM leader Raila Odinga clashed with Governor Josphat Nanok during his third and last tour of Turkana County to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The two leaders faced off at St Augustine Catholic Church in Lodwar on Sunday, with Mr Nanok criticising Mr Odinga for not agreeing with the idea of multiple choice questions.

While the ODM boss was in Kakuma in Turkana East, Governor Nanok held a parallel rally at Lowarang’ek in the neighboring Turkana North.

At that gathering, he faulted the BBI, saying it will not guarantee increased resources to marginalised counties.

The duo later met at the church.

Threat to decamp

Mr Nanok told his party boss that he is ready to join another political outfit, claiming views by Turkana;’s residents and leaders were not captured in the document that could result in amendments to the 2010 Constitution.

The county chief further said he has a problem with the revenue-sharing proposal as his county will lose a whopping Sh9 billion with focus on populations.

“When you propose a capping in the Constitution based on population, what are you telling us? The formula says you can’t get more than three times per capita in revenue sharing,” he said.

“In Turkana, where we have a population of one million people, our revenue will reduce from Sh10 billion to Sh9 billion if the BBI is passed.”

He said efforts for multiple choice questions and an assurance about equality in funding fell on deaf ears.

The people’s rights

Mr Nanok warned that he will leave ODM if the Turkana community is ignored in decision making.

“Since the BBI process started, I have called two leaders’ meetings that brought together over 3,000 grassroots leaders from all parts of the county. We dissected the BBI report. If there is a community that understands the BBI better, it is the Turkana, because we looked at it … every word, every sentence and every chapter, with the help of lawyers.”

He said the proposed constitutional changes are not popular in Turkana and that the county’s leaders will not go against the wishes of their constituents.

“Turkana residents elected me and in the last election, ODM scooped 60 percent of all the votes 40 percent went to Jubilee, which enticed voters using relief food,” he said.

He noted that Turkana’s leaders will defend the rights of their people to ensure development as the county has a high poverty rate.

ODM leader Raila Odinga dances with residents of Lodwar town, Turkana County, at Barasa Park during a BBI promotion tour on February 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

Raila’s criticism

And before inviting the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement, Governor Nanok said he had received reports that Mr Odinga and his team had been given a poor reception.

In his address, Mr Odinga told him the reports were false as “Turkana is home and shall remain home”.

He claimed the governor has joined forces with political leaders of questionable character and asked him to tell his people the truth about the BBI.

Mr Odinga further criticised Governor Nanok’s administration over development, saying the people are wallowing in poverty yet they trusted him to improve their lives.

The ODM leader further said the county will get more than Sh9 billion in additional funds and will have at least Sh20 billion from the national government, contrary to Governor Nanok’s claims.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by MPs Maina Kamanda (Nominated), Godfrey Otsosi (Vihiga), Jeremiah Lomurkai (Loima) Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman Representative), Mishi Mbogo (Likoni), Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Ali Lokiru (Turkana East) and Caleb Hamisi (Saboti).