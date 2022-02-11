Kenya Kwanza hits back after Sabina Chege’s claims on polls rigging

Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege’s utterances at an Azimio la Umoja rally in Vihiga County on Thursday, February 10 have sparked swift reaction from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance allied politicians.

Remarks by Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege raise eyebrows at Azimio rally

Ms Chege’s utterances that alluded to election rigging prompted Kenya Kwanza to claim that their competitors in Azimio have run short of ideas and are now planning to use election malpractices to get to power.

Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula assured voters that they will not allow rigging to determine the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During the Vihiga Azimio rally that was attended by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and a host of leaders allied to Azimio, Ms Chege said that there could have been election rigging in 2017.

"They [Kenya Kwanza Alliance] think they are the cleverest. We have the people and Raila has met the people," said Ms Chege.

She added: "He [Mr Odinga] is the people's project and we want him to be the people's President."

On Friday, however, Dr Ruto exuded confidence and termed Ms Chege's utterances as panic in the Azimio bandwagon.

"Our competitors know we have defeated them in planning and policymaking. They are now saying they will rig the election," said Dr Ruto.

He went on: "We are telling them we are ready for them and God is with us. No one can steal our vote and the one thinking about this is daydreaming.