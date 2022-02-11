Headache for Raila as smaller parties in his backyard demand MP seats

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses his supporters at a roadside rally in Kondele, Kisumu County on October 25, 2021. Fringe parties from Luo Nyanza that are resisting ODM's position that they fold and join it.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

ODM is headed for a clash with fringe parties from Luo Nyanza that are resisting its position that they fold and join it if they mean well in supporting the presidential bid of its leader Raila Odinga.

