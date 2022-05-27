Karua asks IEBC to explain how it’ll avoid another Maraga moment after Aug 9

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has asked the electoral agency to explain to the nation the state of their preparedness pertaining to the August General Election.

Speaking on Friday in Nairobi when she met members of the civil society, the Narc Kenya leader said her coalition and civil society should write to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to demand how they have dealt with thorny issues which led to the nullification of 2017 presidential election.

"As Azimio and civil society, we should write to the electoral commission demanding a brief on how to conduct election and tools they intend to use," she said.

Ms Karua went ahead: "They need to tell us how have they addressed issues which led to the nullification of the presidential election in 2017 because it would be wrong to go into another election with those issues not addressed. Some of them might be just procedures."

She further said that having good governance and transparency, citizens need to be motivated to protect their country.

"We need to reawake fire in the bellies of our citizens and we will do it together. Speedy trial act which restrict court cases to a certain duration," said Raila Odinga's running mate.

She also warned the electoral officers that if they will be accomplices in electoral fraud, action will be taken against them and not the entire commission.