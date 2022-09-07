Karen Nyamu, John Mbadi, Veronicah Maina among MP, Senate nominees

Political parties have forwarded the names of 32 people for various parliamentary and Senate positions, with the list comprising politicians like politician Karen Nyamu, ODM National Chairman John Mbadi, former Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, UDA Secretary-General Veronicah Maina among others.

At least seven former legislators are among other party officials and loyalists who have secured nomination slots to the National Assembly and the Senate will now be sworn in tomorrow (Thursday) when Parliament begins its inaugural sittings following last month’s General Election.

Some of the MPs were either defeated in party primaries or implored to step down for other party members in various positions and assigned to the presidential campaigns.

The seven MPs include Mr Mbadi (ODM), Ms Chege (Jubilee), her Narok and Bomet counterparts Soipan Tuya (UDA) and Joyce Korir (UDA) respectively, and ex Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko (UDA).

Others are former Uasin Gishu senator Prof Margaret Kamar (Jubilee) and former Lamu Woman Rep and Wiper Party Secretary General Shakila Abdalla (Wiper).

Mr Mbadi, who stepped down for Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, has secured a chance in the National Assembly where he served as Minority Leader in the last parliament. Ms Chege has also found her way back to Parliament after withdrawing her candidature for the Murang’a Woman Rep seat to concentrate on the Azimio presidential campaigns for flag bearer Raila Odinga.

The list gazetted by Mr Chebukati also has other party officials including ODM National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma, ODM Woman league chairperson Beth Syengo and Mr Odinga’s seconder to IEBC Hezena Lemaletian, who have secured chances at the Senate. Ms Maina, Ms Mumma, Ms Syeng’o will now sit at the Senate to represent women while Ms Lemaletian will be the ODM’s youth representative at the Senate.

(Read the gazette notice here Nominated MPs, Senators)

Share of pie

Dr Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Mr Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party shared the spoils in the gazetted list.

In the notice dated September 7, Kenya Kwanza and Azimio bagged six nominees each to the National Assembly and 10 each in the Senate.

In the National Assembly, Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secured five slots with Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) bagging three positions.

Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC), President Kenyatta’s Jubilee party, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper and Mandera senator elect Ali Roba’s United Democratic Movement (UDM) managed one slot each. Wiper, however, has not nominated anyone to the MP seat due to an interim court order restraining the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from allocating the seat.

In the Senate, Dr Ruto’s UDA has 10 slots – eight for women and one each for youth and persons with disabilities while Mr Odinga’s ODM has seven slots, five for women and one each for youth and persons with disabilities.