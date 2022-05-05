Kanu now fronts Gideon Moi to be Raila's deputy

Kanu has thrown a spanner in the works and nominated its chairman Gideon Moi as the party’s preferred Azimio deputy presidential candidate and submitted the name to the advisory panel for consideration.

The nomination was communicated to the selection panel by Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat.

This comes barely a few hours after Mr Moi submitted Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s name to be considered for the same position.

Mr Moi had said Mr Musyoka “fits the bill and is the most suitable individual to deputize” Mr Odinga.

“It is our sincere hope that this panel will consider and find him appropriate for the position of Deputy President and consequently recommend his selection as such,” Mr Moi had said in his letter to the panel.

Impeccable record

Moments later, his party Kanu, through Secretary General Nick Salat also submitted Mr Moi’s name, saying he holds an “impeccable record in public service”, having served two five-year terms as MP for Baringo Central and two five-year terms as Senator for Baringo County.

“A holder of bachelor's and master's degree qualifications from the University of Salford, Strathmore University and St Paul's University, Gideon Moi is also an astute businessman with extensive local and international networks that will be employed and deployed by the Azimio government to attract the much-needed investment in Kenya in order to grow the economy,” Mr Salat stated in his letter to the selection panel.

He describes Mr Moi as a “committed, trusted and steadfast senior member of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition who has contributed both his human and financial resources to build the coalition into a formidable contender for power in the August 9 general elections”.

He says Mr Moi meets all the required attributes set by the panel.