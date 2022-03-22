Kalua's Green Thinking Action Party waives nomination fees for women

The Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP) has waived nomination fees for women going for elective positions in the August 9 General Election in a bid to address the elusive gender balance in the country’s leadership.

GTAP party leader Dr Isaack Kalua Green revealed that the party reached the decision after wide consultations to address gender parity issues.

Dr Kalua also urged aspirants for various positions to take advantage of the four days left until the March 26 deadline to make the right decision by joining the party to avoid a possible flawed nomination process normally associated with the seasoned political outfits.

“Nothing is as painful as shattering someone’s dream out of a wrong process. We want to give an opportunity to women, youth and people with disabilities so that they can do what they can be able to do for the good of the nation,” said Dr Kalua.

Speaking when he received 22-year old Ms Anita Soina who will be vying for the Kajiado North parliamentary seat (formerly held by the late former vice-president Prof George Saitoti) into the party on Tuesday, Dr Kalua urged other women to join the party, which he noted, cares for their interests.

“GTAP is giving an opportunity to women to lead and exercise what is good for them. Women have a vision that is so clear that needs to be supported and that’s why GTAP is all out to support them so that their dream is not killed,” the party leader said.

Green Thinking Action Party leader Dr Isaack Kalua Green (centre), the party's National Elections Board Director Florence Machio (seated left), receive Kajiado North MP aspirant Anita Soina (right into the party on Tuesday. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

GTAP National Elections Board (NEB) member Florence Machio said the decision by the party to waive the nomination fees for women candidates is aimed at minimising the violence meted against them during party primaries.

Ms Soina made reference to some top elected officials in the world, such as Nadia Edith Whittome of the UK, and US Senators, Jeff Merkley and Ed Markey and the late Prof Wangari Maathai as her inspiration to run for a political office.

“I am compelled by the significant role that politics constantly plays in international environmental governance, economic and social prosperity of communities. I contemplated on fighting The Green War from the corridors of power while representing young people, children and women who are highly under-represented in the active political arena,” she said.

She said she joined GTAP after defecting from Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which she had been associating with.

“Namibia and South Africa have previously elected Emma Theophilus at the age of 23 and Itumeleng Ntsube at the age of 21 respectively and this is proof that young people are not too young to lead,” she added.

She vowed to fit into the late Prof Saitoti’s shoes adding that “I am the right candidate for Kajiado North whose primary challenges are climate-related, such as water shortage, food insecurity and sanitation.”

Dr Kalua reiterated that GTAP will continue advocating for gender balance as well as promoting environmental issues across the country.

“The Constitution of Kenya guarantees equitable opportunities to all Kenyans regardless of background, ethnicity, race, social status and gender. However, the political structure over the years has been skewed to favour men and those of wealthy backgrounds due to the influence of money in Kenya’s politics today,” said Dr. Kalua.

He said that his party’s philosophy seeks to challenge this narrative by breaking barriers for women.

The party also seeks to attract candidates with leadership potential but shun politics for fear of being forced to engage in abusive and violent campaigns or fear of being bankrupt by long expensive campaigns with no guarantee of success.