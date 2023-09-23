Kalonzo: Ruto, Raila talks not meant to ‘manage us’

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has told off leaders who are claiming that the bipartisan talks between Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s team and that of President William Ruto is a waste of time.

Mr Kalonzo, who is leading the Azimio La Umoja faction in the 10-member National Dialogue Committee sitting at the Bomas of Kenya, on Friday said that the country is still divided and needs to be addressed seriously.

“With the little experience that I have, let me advise some of you. I want you to understand that our country is divided in the middle. We are not in Bomas of Kenya to be managed. You cannot manage Kalonzo,” he said.

Mr Kalonzo was speaking during the funeral service of the late Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima at Kinunga Stadium. Muthoni was laid to rest at Gitungi village in Tetu Constituency, Nyeri County.

“Mheshimiwa Gachagua, you are reputed to be telling the truth and I congratulate you. I want to tell you that we want to unite this one nation that we have. I want you to know that we are in a very serious business,” the former vice president said.

“I want to talk to the young politicians here. Please, don't be sycophantic. The world is watching Kenya very closely.”

The Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa called on Kenyans to allow the committee to conclude the talks, saying they are for the best interests of Kenyans.

“There is time for everything. There is time to fight and time to talk. People must talk so that they can come to an agreement. We might have different parties and political positions but we should remain friends. That is the kind of politics we want in this nation,” Mr Wamalwa said.

But Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango said such talks should be halted to allow President Ruto’s administration to deliver to Kenyans.

“If you lose your goat, you don’t go to the one whom you claim stole it to discuss how you will have it back. That person will not take you to where the goat is. Personally, I don’t see the need for those talks,” Mr Murango said.

On Thursday, Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni called for termination of the bipartisan talks, terming them ‘a waste of time’.

Speaking to the Nation on Thursday, Mr Kioni said the talks would not yield to solutions on the economic hardships faced by Kenyans.

He said that the talks are choreographed by the Kenya Kwanza administration which he claims does not have the goodwill to address the pertinent issues raised by the Azimio La Umoja coalition.

“I don’t expect anything to come out from those talks. We have all been taken in a game and it is just a waste of time,” the former Ndaragwa MP said on phone.