Kalonzo: Raila Odinga wrong for working with President Ruto

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leaders led by Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka have endorsed Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission chairperson bid but warned him against working with President William Ruto’s government, saying he should have let them carry their cross.

Speaking at the Moi International Airport (MIA) at the start of his tour of the coast region, Mr Musyoka, Jubilee Party Secretary General (SG) Jeremiah Kioni and the Democratic Action Party of DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa said they wish Mr Odinga well as he pursues his agenda to become the Africa Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

Mr Musyoka said all leaders in the country are united behind Mr Odinga in his quest for the AUC seat and they are hopeful that he will be successful.

“We are wishing him well and he is fit to be in that position but moving away to work with the current government to save President William Ruto’s face from the ill he has done to Kenyans is not right. As Azimio, we shall move forward as an official opposition team with the other 22 parties to save Kenyans,” said Mr Musyoka.

He said ODM could not purport to support President Ruto and play the opposition role to defend ‘wananchi’ at the same time.

“We are wondering why we are being asked if us being official opposition legally, why aren’t they asking if the broad-based government is within the constitution?” paused Mr Kalonzo.

The Wiper Party leader said after Mr Odinga left, he remained a de facto leader of the opposition since the country cannot have a leadership vacuum while the ODM leader remains 'De jure leader'.

“As Azimio, we are very particular in the rule of law and we are here to stand with Kenyans. We shall disregard some playboys who are now with the President in Nyanza region tour talking regardless of the law,” said Mr Musyoka.

The team, which is on the three-day tour in Mombasa, also visited the bereaved family of Mombasa Cement Limited owner Hasmukh Patel, who died on Thursday.

Mr Musyoka said Mombasa and Kenya as a whole lost one of the most famous philanthropists and industrialists.

He said Mr Patel played a crucial role in Mombasa's tourism industry through his beautification project that made Mombasa more attractive.

Mr Wamalwa said Mr Patel was a friend to all and generous to all regardless of tribe or religion.

"He was like the Gen Zs. He was tribeless, partyless, and did not segregate people along religious lines," Wamalwa said.