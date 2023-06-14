Kalonzo blasts Kamba community for 'chickening out' of Maandamano

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has chided the Kamba community accusing it of chickening out of the Azimio-led anti-government demonstrations.

Mr Musyoka created the impression that his lieutenants were another weak link in his presidential ambition.

Azimio recently held rounds of demonstrations to push for the reduction in the cost of living and the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

But the former Vice President, who spoke Tuesday at Miumbuni Secondary School in Machakos County where he commissioned a new school dormitory, lamented that the Kamba community had chickened out of the demonstrations.

“When I looked back during the demonstrations I did not spot any of my MPs. If Kambas behave as boldly as the Luos did during the demonstrations, we shall deliver the presidential seat early in the morning,” he said as he called on his lieutenants and supporters to come out in large numbers if Azimio calls for a new round of protests.

Mr Musyoka called for the resumption of bipartisan talks between the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The talks to address grievances raised by the Azimio coalition stalled a fortnight ago after the opposition coalition withdrew its members alleging a lack of goodwill from the government side.

“We should do everything to end the standoff in the bipartisan talks especially because it was supposed to revamp the IEBC. We cannot afford to leave the decision of constituting a new IEBC to the Kenya Kwanza coalition alone,” Mr Musyoka warned on Tuesday.

The former vice president, who has already declared a 2027 presidential bid, strongly believes that the fruition of the bipartisan talks will not only foster peaceful coexistence in the country but also boost his chances of defeating President William Ruto.

Challenge President Ruto in the 2027

“It will be pointless to go to the 2027 General Election with the IEBC as it is currently constituted. We cannot afford to have another [former IEBC chairman Wafula] Chebukati,” he said.

Mr Musyoka reiterated that he was determined to challenge President Ruto in the 2027 State House race.

He said he was inspired by President Ruto’s campaign strategy which saw him hit the ground running immediately after the Jubilee administration won the 2013 polls.

He, however, added that he was not ready to be a victim of electoral rigging “like [Azimio leader] Raila Odinga whose victory was stolen in the 2013, 2017 and 2022 general elections”.

He hopes that reconstituting the IEBC would enhance fairness in the 2027 polls.

He also urged Wiper MCAs who dominate Ukambani counties to open offices at the grassroots and spearhead the mobilisation of party members ahead of the 2027 General Election “if indeed you are determined to deliver the presidential seat”.

Mr Musyoka was accompanied by Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu and MPs Charles Nguna (Mwingi West), Mboni Mwalika (Kitui Rural), Robert Mbui (Kathiani) and Patrick Makau (Mavoko).

The MPs vowed to shoot down the Finance Bill 2023 saying it still contains punitive proposals which are not in the interest of Kenyans.