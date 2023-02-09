Jubilee MPs ask President Ruto to back off on Uhuru

President William Ruto yesterday met Azimio lawmakers for the second consecutive day as he stepped up efforts to scuttle opposition-led anti-government protests.

During the meeting, the Jubilee Party MPs implored the Head of State to stop hounding his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, even as the President secured their promise that they were not party to the protest rallies.

The lawmakers also distanced their party leader, Mr Kenyatta, from the organisation of the meetings.

The President’s plan to secure an absolute majority in the National Assembly and blunt the impact of the rebellion Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga is stirring appears to be on course.

Yesterday, State House announced that President Ruto met “more than 30” Jubilee lawmakers, a day after holding meeting nine ODM lawmakers.

The meetings have escalated emerging cracks in the Azimio team with those who spoke to the Nation accusing ODM of bullying other parties in the coalition.

“We went to the Supreme Court and the apex court validated the election of Ruto. Therefore, what is this which is going on in the name of protest rallies? Those people who voted for us want development and if we can work with the government to achieve that, so be it,” said an MP who attended the meeting.

“Jubilee is the third largest party in Azimio but we are being treated as nobodies. Opinion of ODM swallows ours but no one listens to us,” said another MP who requested not to be named.

Bad precedent

During the State House meeting, some of the MPs are said to have told the President the attacks on his predecessor by the Kenya Kwanza leaders are setting a bad precedent and that he could also be a victim once he leaves office.

The Nation has established that the President stressed the need for everyone to pay taxes, but pledged he will not stoop low to disrespect Mr Kenyatta and his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

“He (President) agreed with us that he has to treat our party leader Uhuru Kenyatta with respect,” an MP said.

Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama said: “We discussed development for our constituencies and how we are going to work together with Kenya Kwanza for the sake of economic transformation of the country. The President himself told us he has much respect for his predecessor and whatever he gets is in the constitution.”

Jubilee leaders who attended the meeting were led by Azimio Senate Deputy Minority Leader Fatuma Dullo, nominated MP Sabina Chege, East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega, MPs David Kiaraho (Ol Kalou), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), Shadrack Mwiti (South Imenti), Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), Mr Arama, Amos Mwago (Starehe), Dan Karitho (Igembe Central), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Joseph Githuku (Lamu), Omar Shurie (Balambala), Adan Keynan (Eldas), John Waluke (Sirisia) and nominated Senator Margaret Kamar, among others.

Agenda

It is said that President Ruto underscored the need for the Jubilee MPs to support his agenda when Parliament resumes.

While denying that they were instructed to kick out outspoken Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and Vice Chairman David Murathe, Mr Arama said the two have to leave because they are not consulting elected leaders.