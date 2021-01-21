I’m your best option, Jubilee has failed you, Mudavadi tells Central

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi Wednesday took on both President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, accusing them of failing the country and ruining the economy as he pitched his vision to Mt Kenya residents.

He also voiced his support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and a rotational presidency.

Mr Mudavadi accused the Jubilee administration of neglecting entrepreneurs in Mt Kenya.

He touted himself as the most ideal candidate to deliver the region from its economic doldrums.

Businesses auctioned

“Most businesses in Mt Kenya are being auctioned because the government has failed [to manage] the economy,” he said, while urging residents not to be misled into thinking that the BBI is bad for them.

On December 30, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata wrote to the President warning him that the BBI is unpopular in the region and is not a priority, a position shared by the deputy president.

Mr Mudavadi Wednesday said the country should now concentrate on reforming the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and conclude the referendum “as soon as possible”.

He urged the region not to field a presidential candidate in 2022 so as to allow other communities to lead: “Mzee Jomo Kenyatta ruled from 1963 to 1978, Mwai Kibaki from 2002 to 2012, and Uhuru for 10 years. You should now consider me as your safest bet,” he said.

Pave way for others

He added that DP Ruto, who is perceived to have a political advantage in the region, also belongs to the category of the communities that should pave way for others.

“Mr Daniel Moi, who is from Dr Ruto’s community, also ruled us from 1978 to 2002,” he said.

President Kenyatta, while addressing mourners at the burial of Mr Mudavadi’s mother, Hanna Atsianzale, on Friday last week, rebuked his deputy for calling leaders from political families “dynasties”.

And speaking Wednesday, Mr Mudavadi said, “It’s time for other tribes to lead; it’s an important debate ... it’s about justice to tribal formations in our diversity. Other tribes are also Kenyans.”





