MPs back rotational presidency quest

A section of leaders in Taita-Taveta County have backed President Kenyatta’s remarks on rotational presidency to end the long dominance of certain communities in the country’s top leadership.

Speaking separately, MPs Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi) and Jones Mlolwa (Voi) said it was time for other tribes to lead Kenya — with a pitch for minority ethnic groups to take President Kenyatta’s mantle in 2022.

Making noise

Mr Mwashako said those opposing the President’s suggestion are mistaken since “more communities need to be involved in the leadership of this country”.

He said: “Some leaders are making noise over the issue of rotational presidency, yet we have been experiencing ethnic political tension in every General Election.”

He said the system will promote inclusivity and give every community a chance to be represented in the country’s highest office.

“Time is ripe for Kenyans to go for a referendum to stop the dominance of the big ethnic groups in leadership. This system will help us kill tribalism,” he said.

Mr Mwashako further said the parliamentary system is more accountable than the current presidential one, and will lead to more accountable and efficient rule.

Some of the constitutional challenges — like scrapping of some constituencies — will be resolved once the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sails through, he said.

“My constituency was among those that were to be merged, but the BBI has protected it. This means money meant for developing this area has been saved,” the MP said.

The BBI also provides for appointment of Cabinet members from a mix of MPs and technocrats. This, the MP said, will shorten the time the government spends to implement development projects.

Mr Mlolwa said there is need to ensure inclusivity by allowing smaller tribes to get the presidency in 2022 — a move, he added, will end ethnic divisions presidential polls create.

One of their own

“I support this because it will ensure minority tribes, like ours, which have not had one of their own at the top, are able to occupy the top seat. We must start with smaller tribes in 2022,” he said.

However, Taita-Taveta Woman Rep Lydia Haika has been making her stand clear about the BBI, vowing to oppose the document “if it scraps our seat and reverses the gains made by women since the Constitution came into force...We won’t accept to be taken back to where we were 11 years ago.

“We’ve made great gender gains, and we will not let anyone take them away from us.”

lmkanyika@ke.nationmedia.com