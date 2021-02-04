Mwaura faces Jubilee disciplinary team over ‘disloyalty’ claims

Jubilee nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura is today (Thursday) appearing before the party's disciplinary committee this morning following a summons issued against him over alleged “disloyalty."

The senator told the Nation that he will honour the invitation, but went ahead to accuse two party officials of predetermining his fate.

Mr Mwaura confirmed that he will appear before the committee at 9am on Thursday, but accused the party’s vice chairman, Mr David Murathe, and Chairman Nelson Dzuya, of “declaring his expulsion even before trial”.

The disciplinary committee had summoned the senator to appear before it for violating the party’s constitution by "pledging allegiance to another party, acting in a manner that is disloyal to Jubilee party and contravening the Jubilee party code of conduct.”

“I will honour the Jubilee Party summons tomorrow (Thursday) at 9am despite non-provision of particulars and evidence of six charges. Murathe and Chairman Dzuya have already declared my expulsion even before the trial is done. I will demonstrate to the whole world how this party is run undemocratically,” Mr Mwaura said on Wednesday.

ODM complaint

The ODM party has also written a formal complaint to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over Mr Mwaura's utterances, which it says border on incitement to violence.

"Just a week ago, nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura was captured on video inciting violence ahead of a visit by the Rt Hon Raila Odinga to Githurai.

"He had both a tribal and class message; that people of Hon Odinga's tribe were not welcome to Githurai and that the so-called hustlers should rise up and defeat the dynasties," states the letter authored by the ODM Disability League chairperson, Mr Nickson Kakiri, and dated February 1.

Githurai violence

But Mr Mwaura insisted that the Githurai violence was a choreographed scheme by ODM to portray “those supporting the Deputy President (William Ruto) as violent in order to twist the ‘Hustler Nation’ narrative and ideology.”

“Githurai people are very peaceful and closed their businesses because they knew of the party’s consistent behaviour of violence. Every Kenyan knows that. You cannot fool all people all the time,” Mr Mwaura said.

But ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna told off Mr Mwaura, accusing him of attempting to apply “reverse psychology”.

Cars stoned

“What evidence does he have yet he was caught on video inciting people to violence? My own photographer was injured and taken to hospital and our vehicles stoned. How could we attack ourselves?” asked Mr Sifuna.

Mr Murathe also rubbished Mr Mwaura’s claims that he is planning to ensure the nominated senator is expelled from the party.

“We are following due process. Who told him what the outcome of the disciplinary committee will be before the fact?” asked Mr Murathe.





