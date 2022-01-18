Journalist Njogu Wa Njoroge joins crowded Nakuru senatorial race

With slightly over six months before the August 9 General Election, radio presenter Njogu wa Njoroge has joined the growing list of journalists eying political seats.

More than a dozen journalists in the print, broadcasting and radio across the country have declared interest in the various elective political seats in what is expected to be one of the toughest elections since independence.

Speaking to Nation.Africa on Tuesday, Mr Njoroge who is a presenter at Kameme FM said he will seek to be Nakuru Senator to ensure that devolved funds to the cosmopolitan county are utilised to transform the lives of more than 2 million residents.

This will be his second attempt at a political seat after the 2007 polls where he vied for the Njoro parliamentary seat where he lost to Joseph Ng'ang'a Kiuna.

The presenter, who hails from Njoro, says he is confident of clinching the seat. He says he has grand plans to transform the county’s leadership.

"This time I will be seeking to capture the Nakuru Senatorial seat and my vision, if elected, is to ensure a strict oversight role on the use of public funds in all the 55 wards by the devolved unit," said Mr Njoroge.

He added: "Nakuru is touted as the next industrial hub in Kenya and with a good senator, the county will prosper," said Mr Njoroge.

He also announced that he will strive to unite residents of Nakuru to forge a united front to ensure there is peace not only in Nakuru, but also in Kenya.

However, he did not yet reveal the party he will vie on. He dismissed claims that he will vie on Chama Cha Kazi party that is owned by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.

"I have not declared my party affiliation as I'm still doing soul searching on which party I will use in the senatorial race," said Mr Njoroge.