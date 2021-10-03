Jimi Wanjigi: Raila Odinga is to blame for Coast economic woes

Jimi Wanjigi

ODM presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi addresses traders at Kongowea Market in Mombasa County on October 3, 2021. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has linked ODM leader Raila Odinga to economic woes facing the Coast region as he appealed to residents to support his bid for the party’s presidential ticket.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.