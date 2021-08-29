It is time for young people to lead, Jimi Wanjigi tells Raila Odinga

Presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi has told Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga that his time to govern the country is up.

Speaking at the St Peters ACK Church in Nyeri on Sunday, Mr Wanjigi said it was time for young people to lead from the front and take over power.

"The challenges we are facing as a country need people with a different world view," he said.

He urged the youth to come out and challenge the old guards that have clung on to power for decades. He added that some of the old guards have been in politics for more than 30 years and cannot offer solutions to problems ailing the country.

"They are the root cause of the social and economic ills that Kenyans are grappling with now," he said, citing unemployment and economic recession.

He likened the problems to a Goliath that need to be slayed to the betterment of the country and generations to come.

"I am calling on all of us to be David for the sake of our country," said Mr Wanjingi who will be fighting for the ODM presidential ticket against Mr Odinga in party primaries.

Further, he called on religious and community leaders to come together and address the causes of rising number of suicides in the Mt Kenya region.

This is after a report that indicated 30 people have died between July and August 1, 2021.