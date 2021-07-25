Jimi Wanjigi joins scramble for Rift Valley votes with Nakuru tour

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi

ODM presidential candidate hopeful Jimi Wanjigi addressing Nakuru MCAs at Hotel Kunste on July 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi Sunday became the latest politician to visit Nakuru County as part of efforts to woo the vote-rich Rift Valley region as the 2022 battle for the presidency intensifies.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.