Isaack Kalua launches new party, promise hope for independents

Isaac Kalua

The Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP) leader Isaac Kalua Green addressing delegates at Bomas of Kenya during the political outfit's National Delegates Convention on February 22, 2022.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • In 2017, a record 4,002 independent candidates, compared to just 350 in 2013, presented themselves for election as non-party hopefuls.
  • Dr Kalua said the party will champion for environmental conservation, restore the dignity of households and prioritise food security.

Celebrated environmentalist Dr Isaack Kalua Green has launched a new political party - the Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP), which he termed as an alternative vehicle to leadership, with an eye on environmental conservation. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.