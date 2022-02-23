Isaack Kalua launches new party, promise hope for independents

Celebrated environmentalist Dr Isaack Kalua Green has launched a new political party - the Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP), which he termed as an alternative vehicle to leadership, with an eye on environmental conservation.

Addressing the party's inaugural National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya on Tuesday, Dr Kalua said the party will provide an alternative platform to those who have a dream of contesting as independent candidates due to tough conditions by other parties and unfair primaries.

“For aspirants who are thinking of running as independent candidates, this is a party that brings hope," Dr Kalua, who is also the founder of the Green Africa Foundation, said.

In 2017, a record 4,002 independent candidates, compared to just 350 in 2013, presented themselves for election as non-party hopefuls, a number analysts say could rise significantly in the 2022 elections.

Some analysts have argued that the independent candidates could be as many as half of the party-backed candidates in the 2022 elections if parties do not address the issues that pushed hopefuls to run as independents.

Chaotic primaries

“The high number of independent candidates was a direct result of Kenya’s chaotic nomination process and the fact that nearly 20 per cent of incumbents and party candidates failed to win their political party nominations. Prohibitions on party hopping, or candidates switching parties after they lost their primary race, contributed to this dynamic,” says an analysis of the 2017 election by the US-based Carter Centre.

Dr Kalua said the party will champion for environmental conservation, restore the dignity of households and prioritise food security.

“The party will work towards ensuring universal access to primary healthcare thus reduction in disease and affordable healthcare services and promote green housing and transport systems as well as revamp agriculture by making it climate smart.

Dr Kalua also said GTAP will provide a safe haven for politicians but will not field a presidential candidate in the August election.

“Your president could be the area MCA, the MP or the Women’s Rep, the leader closest to you with the keys to unlocking the solutions to your needs,” he said.

The Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP) leader Isaac Kalua (right), Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo (left) and Rev Mathews Mwalwa (centre) and at Bomas of Kenya during the political outfit's National Delegates Convention on February 22, 2022. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

“However, many Kenyans continue to live in despair in spite of the Constitution that was passed to bring essential services. We want to change that by restoring the integrity of service delivery to the citizens of our people.

“Which is why as a party, we have decided to run the 2022 elections differently by divesting energies from the presidential race and focusing, instead, on other elective seats.

“We believe that leaders must provide servant leadership that constantly prioritise households. As servants of the people, leaders must work tirelessly with the people and not separately from the people.”

Dr Kalua further for the revival of the spirit of service in the country and ensure provision of services to all Kenyans indiscriminately.

Green scorecard

“A kindness economy will be the fuel to providing servant leadership to Kenyans. Dear Kenyans, this is GTAP’s promise to you in pursuit of integrity of service delivery,” he said.

GTAP, he said, will groom and develop competent leaders who will provide decent choices for Kenyan across the country; MCAs, MPs, Women Reps, Senators and Governors.

“We shall launch and execute a green scorecard to hold the government accountable for every decision and every expenditure incurred on behalf of Kenyans across all government functions,” he said.

“To promote access to affordable tools of justice, I am happy to note that we have the vibrant energy of the youth, who have refused to accept the status quo and demanded to have a party that represents their values and vision for our country. As you have seen and heard in the speeches earlier by some of our representatives, a new sun is indeed rising in Kenya.”