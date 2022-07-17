Inside Sonko, Ali Mbogo political gamble that could cost Kisauni MP

Wiper Democratic Movement Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko and his running mate Ali Mbogo room to remain in political scene continue to shrink as Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to make final determination if to revoke their August polls participating certificate following Friday's Supreme Court ruling.

The two are only hanging on East African Court of Justice (EACJ) in Arusha as their only hope as IEBC says it will make its decision before Tuesday.

If locked out, the two will only have to throw their support to other preferred candidate to compete against Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir who they have been opposing him and who is also one of the main contender in the race.

Mr Mbogo yesterday said the party will make announcement of their way forward after submitting their papers on Monday morning for Supreme Court review.

“We will be filing our appeal for review of the Supreme Court on Monday morning in Arusha and there after we shall give interview on way forward,” said Mr Mbogo.

According to political analyst Ms Maimuna Mwidau, Mr Sonko might get a reprieve from the EACJ since the court is rarely influenced by national politics as we saw in the case of Martha Karua.

“The EACJ awarded Martha Karua about Sh2.7 million in damages for infringement of her right to a fair trial in her petition against the election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru. Though scenarios are different, Mr Sonko might get a favorable review,” said Ms Maimuna.

Ms Maimuna said if their review does not favor them, the only option remaining for the two leaders is to back any of the six Mombasa gubernatorial candidates.

“Mr Sonko and Mr Ali have political impact in the county and they might seal a deal to support any of the six candidates to compete against Nassir,” said the analyst.

Others who have been cleared to contest for the Mombasa gubernatorial position who Wiper might support include Hassan Omar (UDA), Hezron Awiti (VDP), Daniel Kitsao (Independent), William Kingi (PAA) and Shafii Makazi (UPIA).

Already Mr Awiti has invited Mr Sonko and Wiper to support his candidature considering the circumstances he is in.

“We are not happy how Mr Sonko he is being treated. The Wiper candidate is a hero that is why I am inviting him to join us to deliver Mombasa seat,” said Mr Awiti.

As others invite him to join them, Mr Sonko has said his bid to be on the ballot for the Mombasa gubernatorial race is not yet over even after the Supreme Court dealt him a huge blow in his attempt to overturn his 2020 impeachment.

He said Supreme Court is not the only court to give justice and blamed it for being unfair to him.

The former Nairobi governor was earlier in the week cleared to contest in the August 9 General Election before the Supreme Court on Friday upheld his impeachment of December 2020.

In their determination, the judges of the apex court held that “the impeachment of the appellant was in compliance with the constitution and the law.”



