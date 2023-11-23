Inside MPs plan to unravel the Sh17b oil mystery

A National Assembly committee now plans to visit Russia and Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to get to the bottom of the Sh17 billion fuel saga.

The lawmakers also want to get Ms Anne Njeri’s bank details to establish her creditworthiness, as well as summon key government officials.

Further, the Energy plans to summon National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u and his Energy counterpart Davis Chirchir to establish the origin and ownership of the fuel.

Ms Njeri has claimed the Sh17 billion consignment, but the government offloaded it saying she had not proven ownership and that the documents she had were not genuine.

The committee chaired by Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka said that if need be, it will also invite opposition leader Raila Odinga to shed light on the matter.

“This committee will even go to the source of this oil because we owe Kenyans the truth,” Mr Musyoka said yesterday.

Yesterday, the MPs poked holes into the narrative so far given by Ms Njeri.

According to Mr Musyoka, the committee has done some research and some things are not adding up on the statements made by Ms Njeri.

“We have looked at the shipment schedule at the port and the consignment was not among those lined up. There is a lot that we need to dig up,” the MP said.

In its investigations, the committee will be seeking to know the bank that advanced the Sh17 billion to Ms Njeri for the purchase of the consignment.

Mr Musyoka told journalists that they will also be interested to know whether the money was paid in shillings or in US dollars.

“If the amount was paid in dollars, then the Central Bank of Kenya could have raised a red flag because that amount would have dented our dollar reserves, but this did not happen,” Mr Musyoka said.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo said the committee must understand from Ms Njeri whether she was qualified to be given the Sh17 billion.

“We need to know from the bank how she got the money and whether she qualified for it,” Mr Odhiambo said.

The committee also resolved yesterday that it will demand original documents from Kenya Ports Authority regarding the consignment.

The Treasury CS will be required to appraise the committee on whether some money was withdrawn specifically for the oil as claimed by Busia senator Okiya Omtatah.

Ms Njeri, who was expected to appear before the committee yesterday, did not show up.

In a letter dated November 21 to the committee through Diro advocates, she told MPs that she will not make it for the session as she is unwell.

An oil tanker. Two companies are engaged in a court fight over who should claim a Sh17bn diesel consignment after offloading at the Mombasa Port. Photo credit: File

“It is with humble regret that our client Ms Ann Njeri Njoroge (Ann’s Import and Exports Enterprises) will not be able to make it for the invitation to meet the departmental committee on Energy regarding the disputed oil consignment as she is indisposed and immobile,” reads the letter.

“She will however be available at a later date convenient with the committee. Our instructions are to implore you to indulge her for the scheduled meeting of November 22, 2023 and further excuse her presence,” it further states.

The lawmakers pointed out that Ms Njeri must appear before them at the earliest opportunity possible in order to shed light on the saga, with Mr Musyoka insisting that she must appear before the committee.

“We will not crucify anyone without giving them a fair hearing. Ms Njeri needs to know that she cannot make allegations of such magnitude then fail to appear before the committee,” he said. He added that the committee will demand details on the specific hospital where she is admitted and the supporting documents.

Awendo MP Walter Owino said:“She is the main witness here, without her, there is even no need to summon other witnesses.”