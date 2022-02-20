Inside Kisumu governor aspirants' plot to unseat Anyang' Nyong'o

Behind the scenes negotiations to have former East African Community (EAC) Cabinet Administrative Secretary Ken Obura picked as the governor candidate for Kisumu has emerged.

According to a source privy to the discussions, it took the intervention of various players to bring the four on the same table to be able to back a single candidate to face the incumbent Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

When the talks for consensus started, said the source, former Governor Ranguma, Senator Fred Outa, former Kisumu Speaker Onyango Oloo and Mr Obura could not see eye to eye or engage in dialogue.

“We started on a rough patch as all of them did not want to shelve their ambition for each other. But it took persistence and a multifaceted effort to settle on Mr Obura,” he said.

Final deal

A number of meetings were held in different places including Nairobi, Kisumu before a final one in Vihiga County where the final deal was brokered.

Before settling on the candidate, suspicion threatened to split the parties as the brokers pulled in different directions in favour of the four candidates.

Other than the aspirants, the negotiators also included Defence CAS Peter Odoyo, former Kisumu Chief of Staff Patrick Ouya, former Kisumu East MP Gor Sungu, former Kisumu Education CEC Dr John Ogone and advocate Ken Amondi.

They were later forced to bring in various representatives including the youth, elders and religious leaders in order to break the ice that had built for weeks.

Due to his previous relationship with Prof Nyong’o, some members expressed suspicion with Mr Ouya who they thought was the governor’s blue-eyed boy.

In the final meeting held at a Vihiga hotel two weeks ago, Mr Obura, Mr Ranguma and Mr Outa each received a vote from Mr Oloo, members of the clergy and elders respectively.

“To the surprise of everyone, Mr Ranguma however backed down on his bid and declared support for Mr Obura. Senator Outa also seconded him in a move that saw all the aspirants unanimously settle on the youthful former Kisumu Central MP,” added the source.

Kano clan

The choice of Mr Obura who hails from the vote-rich Kano clan now complicates Governor Nyong’o’s quest in the August 9 General Election after he cut links with most leaders from the region.

Out of the seven constituencies, Nyando, Muhoroni and Kisumu East are dominated by the Kano clan.

To reach out to other areas, the Obura team is considering having a running mate from Kisumu, Senator from Nyakach while Woman Representative post will go to a candidate from Seme, the backyard of Prof Nyong’o.

“Other than Prof Tom Ojienda who is gunning for the Senate seat from Nyakach, three other candidates are being considered, four from Seme for the Woman Rep while another five from Kisumu want the Deputy Governor’s position,” he said.

“We are going to discuss and unveil the respective candidates for various seats in the next two weeks as we strive to bring everybody on board,” he added.

While they continue to put their cards close to their chests, Nation.Africa has learnt that they will present Mr Ranguma who will either run as an independent candidate or pick a party affiliated to Azimio la Umoja should Mr Obura fail to get the ODM ticket.

According to the new rule, those defeated in party primaries will not have a window to jump to other parties or even run as independent candidates.

Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu said the regulation is to ensure that the parties are strengthened.

“We have a plan B should we feel short-changed in the ODM primaries.,We will front another candidate to ensure we have a candidate to face Governor Nyong’o in the August 9 General Election,” said Mr Outa.

Mr Obura, who has criticised Prof Nyong’o leadership, has promised to implement projects that will transform the lives of Kisumu residents.

He promised to steer a consultative leadership where all ideas will be consolidated to come up with a policy to favour Kisumu residents.

“Prof Anyang' Nyong'o’s regime has failed, I will concentrate on empowering the bodaboda operators, hawkers, jua kali traders and others,” he said.