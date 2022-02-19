Three Kisumu governor aspirants rally behind Ken Obura

Ken Obura

Former Ministry of East African Community Chief Administrative Secretary Ken Obura. He has been endorsed to seek the ODM party ticket for Kisumu gubernatorial seat in the August 9 polls.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Former Ministry of East African Community Chief Administrative Secretary Ken Obura was on Friday endorsed to seek the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket for the Kisumu gubernatorial seat in the August 9 General Election.

