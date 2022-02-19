Three Kisumu governor aspirants rally behind Ken Obura

Former Ministry of East African Community Chief Administrative Secretary Ken Obura was on Friday endorsed to seek the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket for the Kisumu gubernatorial seat in the August 9 General Election.

The choice of former Kisumu Central MP was reached after a consensus by three other candidates who committed to shelve their bids to present a formidable challenge to incumbent Governor Anyang' Nyong'o' who has served for one term

Those who have backed Mr Obura include Prof Nyong'o's predecessor Jack Ranguma, Kisumu Senator Fred Outa and former Speaker Onyango Oloo

Senator Outa, while unveiling the candidate on Friday, said the move is in line with ODM leader Raila Odinga's calls for candidates to reach consensus to avoid acrimonious party nominations.

Tough duel

"We invited Prof Nyong'o to our meeting but he failed to attend. We are therefore calling on him to prepare for a tough duel," he said at a rally held at Kisumu Central Square.

They accused Prof Nyong'o's administration of failing to explore the immense opportunity of Kisumu and stifling the rights of small scale traders.

"We are not here for malice but to bring the desired change to Kisumu. We have consulted different groups including elders, women, youth, religious leaders and people living with disabilities, political leaders among others," he said.

Mr Outa said that the healthcare system had failed under the leadership of Prof Nyong'o as essential drugs and perennial strikes by medical workers have been the hallmark of his administration.

"Should we feel short-changed in the ODM primaries, then we are going to unleash our plan B and front another candidate for the August 9 General Election under the Azimio la Umoja coalition," he said.

Raila presidential bid

They, however, committed to support Raila Odinga's fifth presidential bid.

Mr Obura, while accepting the nomination, said he will steer a consultative leadership where all ideas will be consolidated to come up with a policy that will favour Kisumu residents.

“Prof Anyang' Nyong'o’s regime has failed, and will concentrate on empowering the boda boda operators, hawkers, jua kali traders and others,” he said.