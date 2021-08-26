William Ruto and Gideon Moi
Inside Kanu's plan to wrest Rift Valley from William Ruto

By  Barnabas Bii

What you need to know:

  • Baringo Senator Gideon Moi is a member of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), which brings together four opposition parties.
  • Dr Ruto has been the Rift Valley political kingpin since 2005, when he rallied the region to the No side during that year’s referendum on a new constitution.

Keen to bounce back and propel its leader Gideon Moi to the presidency, the independence party Kanu has crafted a new strategy that is already being deployed in the vote-rich Rift Valley.

