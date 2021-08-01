Kanu boss Gideon Moi fires salvo ahead of 2022 battle

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has asked his political rivals to brace for a tough battle in the 2022 General Election, escalating an intense rivalry with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Sunday after a service at AIC Kabarnet, the Kanu chairman said the election will be a battle of the titans, not for the fainthearted.

Addressing supports in his local dialect, the senator assured that he is equal to the task and well-prepared to win the presidency in order to improve lives.

“We have a heavy task ahead, which needs people who are well-prepared and steadfast. I am challenging my political rivals to brace for tough battles as this is going to be one of titans,” said Mr Moi, who registered interest in the top seat days ago, joining several bigwigs keen on succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

At a thanksgiving ceremony at Ruth Kiptui Girls’ Secondary Cchool in Baringo North on Friday, he said it is obvious he is eyeing the top seat after being challenged by Baringo North MP William Cheptumo to declare his stand.

“I have been asked to declare if I am vying for the presidential seat in the coming General Election. I do not want to state the obvious ... it is in the public domain that I will be on the presidential ballot,” he said.

Rift Valley's unity

A week ago, a section of politicians from the Rift Valley region and close allies of DP Ruto differed with the Kanu boss on who between them is best-placed to take over from President Kenyatta.

The leaders, who spoke in Maregut, Baringo North, at the wedding of North Rift region Economic Bloc (Noreb) coordinator Joseph Makilap, said the Kalenjin community must unite and speak in one voice in order to clinch the presidency next year.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Alex Tolgos drummed up support for their preferred candidates but warned that political division in the region threatens to cost the community the presidency.

Succession politics dominated the ceremony, with the rivalry between the DP and the Kanu chairman for control of the vote-rich Rift Valley playing out.

Governor Tolgos ignited the debate after saying the region cannot afford to be in the opposition and insisting they support Senator Moi in his quest to become President.

The county boss, a close ally of the Kanu chairman, said the writing is on the wall on who will succeed President Kenyatta and asked Rift Valley’s leaders to read from one script.

“As the Kalenjin community, we must agree that we will be in government in 2022, whether it is the Deputy President or Moi who will be the head of State at that time. We cannot be in the opposition,” said Governor Tolgos.

“What is wrong with uniting and voting for Senator Moi as President then rallying behind the DP next time? Our ultimate goal is for this community to take the top seat, and that can only happen if we unite.”

''Stop threatening voters'' - Baringo Senator Gideon Moi

‘No declaration by Moi’

Governor Mandago dismissed Mr Tolgos' sentiments, saying Dr Ruto stands a better chance of taking over power because of his development track record.

“Our appeal is for the community to unite and avoid the political theatrics of clinching the presidency. I am also begging Senator Moi to avoid diverting the political route when the entire community has settled on a particular direction,” he said, adding he should shelve his presidential ambitions and back the DP.

“I wanted to hear a declaration from him that he is actually vying for the top seat in the General Election as purported, but I am yet to. If he is not eyeing the seat, why shouldn’t he support his brother, Ruto?”

Mr Moi, who attended the ceremony, gave the debate a wide berth, only saying he is focused on his political agenda.

Governor Mandago warns Uasin Gishu residents against selfish leaders

Frosty relations

The senator, son of former President Daniel arap Moi, has had a frosty relationship with the DP as supremacy battles intensify ahead of the national vote. The battle for Rift Valley is shaping up with Mr Moi’s Baringo County as the epicenter.

The DP has described Mr Moi as a “political greenhorn who is not yet ready for State House” and has repeatedly dismissed Kanu as a party which has lost its footing in Rift Valley.

The senator, on his part, has told Dr Ruto to brace for tough times and stop disrespecting him and referring to him as a political novice.

He has been traversing the vast Rift Valley urging locals to support Kanu, which has not gone down well with Dr Ruto’s supporters, who fear a plot to weaken their preferred candidate.

Recently, the Kanu chairman reviewed talks with Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) to formalise engagements under One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

They want to form a formidable coalition ahead of the elections.