IEBC uploads the first forms 34B from Saboti, Ainabkoi constituencies

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati who has said that the commission will only start posting results of the presidential election from various polling stations in the country once it has verified the forms 34A as transmitted by the presiding officers.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has uploaded the first form 34B from Saboti Constituency, Trans Nzoia County.

The forms show that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition candidate Raila Odinga  garnered 24,215 votes against Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto's 23,610 votes.

Roots party leader George Wajackoyah got 169 votes while Agano party leader David Mwaure garnered 66 votes.

In  Ainabkoi Constituency; Ruto has 6,438 votes, Raila (717) Wajakoyah (15) and Mwaure (12).

