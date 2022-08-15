IEBC to announce presidential results at 3pm

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said it officially announce the final presidential election results at 3pm on Monday 15 August, 2022.

The announcement will be made by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, the presidential elections returning officer at the national tallying centre, Bomas of Kenya.

The electoral body has been camped at the Bomas of Kenya, finalising on the verification of the presidential results for the last couple of days after polls closed on Tuesday 9 August.

Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition boss Raila Odinga are in a neck-and-neck race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

For one to be declared winner in the first round, one has to get at least 50 per cent plus one vote of the total valid votes cast.