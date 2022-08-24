IEBC slams Raila over 'misleading' comments

The electoral agency has come out to issue a clarification to Kenyans while accusing Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga of uttering "misleading" statements to the public.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was responding to Mr Odinga's comments, made in Mombasa today, where he asked agency boss Wafula Chebukati to disqualify himself from overseeing the upcoming governor elections.

"He should disqualify himself from presiding over Mombasa and Kakamega polls," he said Wednesday.

Raila now wants Cherera to oversee Mombasa, Kakamega elections

The Azimio leader had also suggested that the same be overseen by his deputy Juliana Cherera.

But IEBC, through its official Twitter handle, clarified that Mr Chebukati will not oversee the two gubernatorial polls. Rather, the agency said, they will be overseen by Returning Officers as per the law.

Gubernatorial elections are run by gazetted Returning Officers as provided for by the law. For avoidance of doubt, Returning Officers for Mombasa and Kakamega counties are Ibrahim Swalhah Yusuf and Joseph Ayatta, respectively.

(2/2) — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) August 24, 2022

While meeting Azimio officials and supporters who had shown up to campaign for ODM Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir, Mr Odinga had said that Mr Chebukati should recuse himself.