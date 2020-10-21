Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

IEBC lays out Covid-19 measures for elections

  • With the electoral officials will be a community health worker designated a queuing clerk for each polling station tasked with checking the temperature of the voters and candidates.
  • In case a voter has a temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius or displaying symptoms of Covid-19, the queuing clerk will immediately inform the presiding officer and the affected voter will be advised to seek medical attention.  

The requirement for an ambulance on standby in every ward, temperature checks before entry into polling station and voters having their own pens are Election Day measures to curb Covid-19.

