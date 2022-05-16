Ida Odinga welcomes Martha Karua’s appointment as Raila’s running mate

Mama Ida Odinga has welcomed the appointment of Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as Azimio-One Kenya Alliance Coalition party's presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate.

A seasoned politician and career lawyer, Ms Karua was on Monday picked by Mr Odinga as his running mate in the August 9 presidential elections.

And speaking to Nation.Africa soon after the unveiling of Ms Karua, Ms Odinga not only described the nomination as 'historic' but also a manifestation of Raila's belief in the ability of women to effectively discharge crucial leadership roles in the country.

"This (appointment) is a proper start in the right direction," observed Ms Odinga.

"Men, you know that our greatest strength comes from the belief our wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters have in us. May this step inspire hope in every little Kenyan girl and young woman that 'Yes we can create tomorrow by predicting today and following it up by actual practical steps," she said.

"The Rt Hon. Raila Odinga believes in women not as a political tactic but out of inspiration his late mother gave him."

Ms Karua edged seasoned politicians including Peter Kenneth, Peter Munya, Kalonzo Musyoka and Sabina Chege to be appointed Mr Odinga’s running mate.

Her nomination as a first-ever woman presidential running mate in Kenya comes a few days after she accompanied Ms Odinga to Kisumu to grace the 70th anniversary of the Maendeleo ya Wanawake.

"We have made great strides in making the women have a say in the society but have to do more because there's still much ground to cover," said Karua.