Phoebe Asiyo lauds Raila Odinga for picking Martha Karua as running mate

The patron of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Phoebe Asiyo has commended Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga for nominating Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua as his running mate.

The former Karachuonyo MP termed Mr Odinga’s move as a “great historical moment for Kenya.”

She said Monday marked a historic day for the country, with the nomination of Karua who is destined to be the country’s first female deputy president, should Mr Odinga win the August 9 election.

“This is a historic day for Kenya. For the first time in this nation’s history, the real possibility of a truly inclusive and representative leadership is possible and within reach.

“Today, a glass ceiling has been shattered,” Dr Asiyo said in a statement on Monday.

She pointed out that Ms Karua is the capable and resolute “Iron Lady” of Kenya politics, adding that her appointment is a great honour to Kenyan women.

“It is a great honour for me to have witnessed this moment in our country’s history.

“The Rt. Hon. Odinga and Hon Karua are like-minded individuals who have been fighting on the right side of history for several decades,” added Dr Asiyo.

The coming together of Mr Odinga and Ms Karua, Dr Asiyo said, is a strong signal that the combination of leadership is for change.

“All of us, together as citizens of this great nation, need a revolution in our hearts and minds for true change to come to our beloved country,” the ex-legislator noted.

That revolution, she said, requires an enlightened leadership that has the courage to turn its back on the old ways, and chart a course for a new future.

“One of my favourite African leaders, Thomas Sankara, once said “the revolution and women's liberation go together….It is a basic necessity for the revolution to triumph.”

“Women hold up the other half of the sky, I appeal to the women of Kenya to mobilise in great numbers and vote for the Raila Odinga-Martha Karua ticket for a new Kenya,” Dr Asiyo stated.

She went on: “Congratulations Hon. Martha Karua for being Kenya’s first formidable, and most capable woman deputy president running mate.

“Congratulations Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga for continuing to be a non-conformist, and a visionary trail blazer in Kenyan politics. Your place in the history of the liberation and recognition of Kenyan women is cemented, and gilded,” she said.

Meanwhile, Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party leader David Ochieng’ also lauded Mr Odinga’s choice of Ms Karua as his deputy, saying their next step is now to begin rigorous campaigns.

“MDG will unconditionally join the Azimio family in combing all corners of the country to ensure that we not only win the presidency but also a majority of the Governors, Senators, Members of National Assembly and MCAs,” said Mr Ochieng’ in a statement.

“We believe that with the Azimio Party presidential ticket now complete, we are poised for vibrant campaigns and that we shall form the next government after the August 9, 2022 General Elections.

“We in the MDG want to urge all the Azimio Coalition parties to accept the nomination and rally around our candidates as there is no time to second guess our captain, HE Raila Amolo Odinga,” the Ugenya MP said.