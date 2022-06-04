I should succeed Raila in 2027, says Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday said a win for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the August 9 General Election will boost his chances of actualising his State House dream.

Addressing the first political rally in his Ukambani backyard after re-joining Mr Odinga’s camp, the Wiper leader reiterated that his 2027 presidential bid was unstoppable.

“We are not stopping until we take Kenya’s presidency. Since President Kenyatta will retire and Mr Odinga will become the president and Martha Karua his deputy, are you telling me that once Mr Odinga retires, Martha should really become the president? Don’t you think we have just aligned properly to succeed Mr Odinga? We are not kidding,” he told a rally at Tala Town in Machakos County as he called on the region to vote for Mr Odinga to the last man.

Kalonzo Musyoka rejoins Azimio

“Note that when you vote for Mr Odinga again you will be voting for me. Let us vote Mr Odinga more overwhelmingly than we did in the 2013 and 2017 elections so that we create job opportunities for our youth and end corruption,” he said.

He exuded confidence that Mr Odinga will win the August 9 General Election. He urged the region to vote for only Wiper candidates.

Mr Musyoka, who was accompanied by Labour CAS Musyoka Kala, Machakos senator Agnes Kavindu, Makueni Speaker Douglas Mbilu and Matungulu MP Stephen Mule, took a swipe at governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) whom he accused of promoting “unknown” political agenda.

They campaigned for former Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti, who is facing stiff competition from former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita in the Machakos governorship race.

The former vice-president echoed his allies who trained their guns on the three Ukambani governors who have been the face of Mr Musyoka’s critics in the region.

While Dr Mutua has since cast his lot with Deputy President William Ruto, Ms Ngilu and Prof Kibwana are in Mr Odinga’s camp. Their criticism of Mr Musyoka heightened as he dithered to support Mr Odinga’s presidential bid after he lost his bid to be the Azimio deputy president nominee to Ms Karua.

Mr Kala and Mr Mbilu blamed Mr Musyoka’s failure to clinch the Azimio deputy president DP post on the three governors.

“What Mr Musyoka has negotiated for and secured in Azimio cannot match what they (the Ukambani governors) had conspired to deny him,” Mr Kala said.

Mismanagement

Ms Kavindu, Mr Mule and former Yatta MP Francis Mwangangi mocked the county bosses. They accused them of mismanaging the counties and using the money meant for providing public services to frustrate chances of Mr Musyoka actualising his State House dream.