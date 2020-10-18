File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

How State will select and honour Kenya’s mashujaa

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • The Kenya Heroes law is set to change how the country treats its heroes and will, for the first time, come up with a fund to cater for them.
  • The new Heroes Council will now be required, as per the law, to identify and recommend national heroes.
  • All persons recognised as heroes will be invited to national and community functions as State guests and cultural festivals.

They live on the edge, hardly noticed and often disregarded. They are heroes and heroines of yesteryear, men and women whose deeds have either been forgotten or nullified.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: CS warns of crisis

  2. Willie Kimani trial put off after suspect contracts virus

  3. PRIME Degree shocker for ODM aspirants

  4. What sleeping hungry taught me about money, selflessness

  5. BBI clash: Uhuru, Ruto allies play high-stakes game

In the headlines