PS Kibicho outlines 'new normal' at Mashujaa Day celebrations

This year's Mashujaa Day celebrations will be an invite-only affair, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has announced.

The PS said the decision was made due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has forced everyone, including the government to adopt a “new normal”.

Speaking in Kisii on Monday where he led a team from the Ministry of Interior in inspecting the venue ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations next week, Kibicho revealed that only about 3,500 guests will be allowed into the Gusii Stadium during the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

“As we host this national day we will ensure that we follow all Covid-19 protocols. The usual hosting of crowds, usual display of kids, scouts and even police display will be missed during this year’s celebrations, but we will ensure that our Mashujaa get the dignity they deserve in our celebrations,” said Dr Kibicho.

Assess the preparedness

He was joined by Kisii Governor James Ongwae in the inspection tour to assess the preparedness of the county ahead of the celebrations.

“We are ready. Hosting the National Celebrations Committee team led by Internal Security PS Dr Karanja Kibicho as we jointly inspect the various activities ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations next week. Karibuni Kisii, the land of matoke (bananas) and soapstone,” added Ongwae.

The PS said that the government will ensure residents follow the proceedings through mounted screens outside the stadium and its environs.

Gusii Stadium has a sitting capacity of 25,000 people but due to Covid-19, only between 3,000 to 3,500 will be allowed in.

Kisii County was given an opportunity to host the national celebrations after a presidential directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2015 that two out of Kenya’s three annual national celebrations would be hosted on a rotational basis by counties outside Nairobi to boost national cohesion and integration.

The global pandemic robbed the county of an opportunity to host this year’s Madaraka Day celebration that had been slated for June 1.

Last week, President Kenyatta hosted leaders from the greater Kisii to discuss development in the region ahead of the celebrations.

Mashujaa Day is celebrated annually on October 20 to honour Kenyans who contributed towards the struggle for independence.

Mashujaa is Swahili word for heroes and as such, Mashujaa Day is also known as Heroes Day.