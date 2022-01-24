How Mudavadi pulled a surprise on Kalonzo, Moi at Bomas

At 10am Sunday, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s motorcade made its way into Hemingwasy Nairobi Hotel in Karen, Nairobi.

He was soon joined by Kanu’s Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula. The team was set to make the short trip to Bomas of Kenya, the venue of ANC’s National Delegates Conference (NDC).

As Mr Musalia Mudavadi’s co-principals in One Kenya Alliance (OKA), the trio had agreed to converge at the hotel and ride in a convoy to the NDC to show solidarity with one of their own who was being endorsed by his party to contest for the presidency.

But mid-morning, they received news that MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance were likely to attend the event.

Until then, the issue of Dr Ruto working with Mr Mudavadi had remained a rumour. It later became apparent that the DP would himself grace the occasion.

ANC supporters in Kakamega speak

A source told the Nation that Mr Mudavadi had called co-principal Cyrus Jirongo at 8.30am and informed him of what to expect, including hinting at the prized chief guest.

Mr Jirongo is said to have been so angry with the news that he decided not to attend the Bomas event. The former Lugari MP did not pick our calls as we sought his confirmation.

The OKA co-principals then left the hotel and headed to Bomas. As pro-Ruto politicians, some dressed in outfits that bore both ANC and UDA logos came in, and the DP’s attendance was confirmed, the two decided to walk out.

This begs the question: Would Mr Jirongo have received the news and failed to inform his OKA partners?

But there is no doubt that Mr Wetang’ula was part of the negotiations with the DP if his speech at the event is any guide.

“We only knew the DP would attend after we arrived at Hemingways. We had no hint and Mr Mudavadi did not inform us,” said Mr Fredrick Okang’o, Kanu Secretary for Political Affairs.

Perhaps, the main reason why Mr Mudavadi’s move is an “earthquake”, is because he was able to hide the secret from so many people for so long in an environment where there are no secrets.

Suspicious

Mr Moi and Mr Musyoka could have started being suspicious when Mr Mudavadi skipped OKA’s meeting in Naivasha where the leaders were to listen to the findings of the technical committee they had established to analyse who among them is best suited to fly the alliance’s presidential flag.

Mr Mudavadi dispatched little known Khwisero parliamentary aspirant Kanoti Geoffrey to represent him at the event.

The situation was made worse after Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala openly declared that ANC will not be bound by the findings of the committee.