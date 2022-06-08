How Kang'ata dumped his running mate at the last minute to beat IEBC deadline

Murang'a governor candidate Irungu Kang'ata this way, that way, closed the day with a swift change of his running mate where he ditched 53-year-old Dr Winfred Mwangi, and in her place appointed Stephen Mburu Munania, 29.

Both Dr Mwangi and Mr Munania hail from Gatanga Sub County.

This was after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC on Sunday suspended clearing Dr Kang'ata on grounds that she had not resigned from University of Nairobi ahead by close of February 9, 2022.

On Monday, Dr Kang'ata was back at the IEBC and both the electoral officials, Dr Kang'ata and Dr Mwangi announced to the public that he had finally been cleared, the resignation from duty by the running mate duly resolved.

But at 9pm, Dr Kang'ata took to his social media platforms to announce a new running mate and attached what he branded as a joint press statement with Dr Mwangi to explain the flip-flop.

He explained that the intrigues started on Sunday and spilled over to Monday when "we appeared before Murang'a County returning officer for clearance to vie for Murang'a gubernatorial seat under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party."

He added that the returning Officer, "one Saumu Omar Chirchir, before clearance shared a complaint filed by a lawyer on behalf of some aspirants alleging that Dr Mwangi failed to resign from her public employment in due time."

By the time of being picked as Kang'ata's running mate, Dr Mwangi who is a land economist with 20 years of experience in the sector, was serving as a senior lecturer, Department of Real Estate and Construction Management at the University of Nairobi.

He added that he sought for permission to study the allegations and get back to seek clearance to vie.

According to a letter drawn on June 3, 2022 by Musa Boaz and Thomas advocates to the University's Vice Chancellor through the briefing of one Phillip Mbau Kamau identifying himself as a “public spirited Kenyan,” it demanded to know whether Dr Mwangi had resigned from the institution’s employment by February 9, 2022 as stipulated by the electoral law.

“Our instructions therefore is to seek that you (University of Nairobi) indicate to us (Musa Boaz and Thomas advocates ) the exact date of resignation of the above Dr Winfred Mwangi for our information and further action if need be,” adding that the answer should be expedited and copied to Deputy Vice Chancellor Finance, planning and Administration.

Another letter drawn on June 4, 2022 by the same law firm on briefing by the same petitioner this time round to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seeking to have Dr Mwangi’s clearance be put in abeyance until the matter is investigated and determined.

It is well within your knowledge that the aspirant has not complied with section 43(5) of the Election Act, 2011. In the circumstances that you clear her to run for the position of Deputy Governor, you will have violated the law,” the letter added.

The petitioner continued to attach an annexed letter from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) dated May 31, 2022 addressed to IEBC detailing that the matter was under active investigation and verification.

This came as--the most damning evidence that led to Dr Kang'ata making the last ditch change for running mate--a National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover for Dr Mwangi was made public indicating that on May 9, 2022 University of Nairobi posing as her employer remitted Sh1, 700 for April 2022 subscription when she was supposed to have ceased being an employee of the campus latest February 9, 2022, Dr Mwangi insisting that she had resigned on August 7.

Dr Kang'ata said that he allegations turned out to be false and based on the misunderstanding of employment law.

"Our view was , resignation takes effect from date of filing resignation letter. To the aspirants, it takes effect from the date of salary stoppage.However, taking into account this might have been a trap for prolonged litigation that detracts us from campaigning ,we mutually agreed to replace the running mate," he said.

He said that Mr Munania holds a degree in International Diplomacy.

He has worked as an Assistant County Commissioner Cadet in Kenol hence experienced in public administration and he had resigned to pursue political interests where he failed in UDA nominations for Kariara ward, Dr Kang'ata added.

He said that Dr Mwangi will be retained to continue offering her services as an expert in land matters.

"We forgive those that played foul on her and we hope to transit with her into county government leadership after we win the August 9, General Elections," he added.

In what explains behind the scene intrigues that would have seen Dr Kanga’ta exit the race over the issue, after he presented himself on Sunday and Monday, he publicly announced that he would stick with Dr Mwangi and even posed for photographs with her holding the clearance certificate.

They also both addresses the public at Mukuyu market where they both blamed their competitor’s for the hitch.

Dr Kang'ata said the competitors acting at the behest of the deep state had ganged together to come up with a plot to have him brought down through the technicality.

He said: "The deep state and it's agents is afield trying to pull all the tricks to have it's way and it's preferred candidates in the broader scheme targeting Kenya Kwanza Presidential aspirant Dr William Ruto" adding that "it is a scheme dead on arrival as has been manifest today morning following our clearance."

He said Dr Ruto's contest and his (Kang'ata) gubernatorial contesting is heavily invested in God and that it will require more than evil to bring it down

"I want to urge my competitors to engage in above board politics. Politics that are issue based and devoid of defamatory and slanderous dispositions," Kang'ata said.

He complained that the allegations that had led to his registration being turned down had been leveled against Dr Mwangi on grounds that she is a woman.

"They chose to profile her on gender...They were better off targeting me but keep off Dr Mwangi who is competent, humble, straightforward and who carries the hopes of the county in unlocking its potential in the property sector as well as deal with the land conflicts all over the courts," he said.

Dr Kang'ata will now face off with Jubilee's Jamleck Kamau who is supporting Raila Odinga presidency, Irungu Nyakera who is vying on Farmers Party supporting Dr Ruto and Dr Moses Mwangi on Safina party. Safina Party Presidential aspirant Mr Jimi Wanjigi was on Monday barred from contesting.

Another aspirant for Murang'a gubernatorial race is Joseph Wairagu on Democratic Party whose party leader Justin Muturi had signed a partnership pact with Dr Ruto but the political parties tribunal ruled the move illegal.

Former Health Chief Executive Joseph Mbai on Usawa Kwa Wote party is also in the race despite his boss Mwangi wa Iria failing to be cleared as a presidential aspirant.