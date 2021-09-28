Gusii leaders push for regional party ahead of 2022 polls

A section of Gusii leaders have mooted the formation of a strong regional party to champion the interests of the community.

They have in mind something like the exploits of the Ford People party, which swept all elective seats in Gusii in the 2002 polls.

On Sunday, a group of lawmakers and top professionals from the region who were hosted at Fred’s Ranch in Isinya, Kajiado County, said the proposed party, whose details are yet to be made public, will support the Handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, Solicitor-General Ken Ogeto and Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure were among the leaders present.

MPs Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West), Ben Momanyi (Borabu) and Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North) also attended the meeting.

Those pushing for the Gusii regional party believe that it is one way of bringing the community together, especially with increasing diaspora numbers.

Mr Ogeto said it is important for the community to be together just like other communities and that it is time to speak in one voice. “Unity enhances lobbying and sharing of the national cake, including House positions in the Senate and National Assembly. We will continue engaging our people on the ground,” he said.

Handshake

“Let us have our own party, grow it and have a voice nationally. Those of us in government look to Matiang'i to guide us.”

Mr Obure said having served in previous governments and the current one, he has seen that Dr Matiang’i is capable of taking the community to the next level.

Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni said: "Let us welcome those who did not attend this meeting to join us next time so that we move together as one people.” Although Dr Matiang’i avoided the party issue, he said he is right in the middle of the two handshake partners. “I am right in between President Kenyatta and his Handshake co-principal Mr Odinga and I know my space around them,” he said.

The CS said his future political ambitions will be guided by the Handshake architects, noting that Kenya’s political future lies with the two.

He remained tight-lipped about his ambitions, saying he is not likely to make any moves until he has consulted with his boss — President Kenyatta.

Mr Momanyi said professionals and parliamentarians will meet soon to plan how to march ahead. Mr Onyonka said other communities have organised themselves and the Gusii people should not be left behind.

Mr Angwenyi said if the community fails to unite, it will be used to top up for others and have little say nationally.

Mr Nyamoko said 23 political leaders represent the Gusii in Parliament and as governors.

“This is not a small number if we all unite,” said the MP.

Mr Arama said Dr Matiang’i is held in high esteem in other parts of the country and Gusii should thus lead. “The CS is our kingpin, so let's rally behind him,” said the MP.

Mr Arati said the Gusii community will stand on its own.

Proponents of the new party also argue that elected leaders do not have to abandon their parties and what is important is for them to come together to protect the interests of the community.

Political decision

They said the party will be pro-Handshake and will be strongly guided by President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga. The leaders, through their newly formed Gusii unity caucus, will meet the two before making any tangible political decision.

However, some community leaders have been pushing Dr Matiang’i to contest the presidency and some residents claim the party may be the vehicle the minister will use to pursue his political interests.