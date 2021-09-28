Gusii leaders push for regional party ahead of 2022 polls

Fred Matiang’i, Raila Odinga

Gusii leaders led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i (second left) when they hosted ODM leader Raila Odinga (middle) for lunch on September 2. The leaders met in Isinya on Sunday.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ruth Mbula

A section of Gusii leaders have mooted the formation of a strong regional party to champion the interests of the community.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.