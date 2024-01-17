Give President space to work, Ruto adviser Karisa Nzai tells critics

President William Ruto's political affairs adviser has told critics to allow the Head of State to fulfil the promises he made to Kenyans without unnecessary distractions.

Mr Karisa Nzai said President Ruto has a pact with the people and it's up to him to decide on the best way to deliver on his campaign promises.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, Mr Nzai said while criticism from the opposition and other stakeholders was allowed, it should not be used to derail the government's work in serving the people.

"The President does not want to go back to the people in 2027 and tell them that he could not deliver affordable housing to them because the court blocked him. That will be an excuse that the President does not want and the people will not want to hear when they review his scorecard," said Nzai.

On the issue of affordable housing, which has caused friction between Dr Ruto and the Judiciary, Mr Nzai said there is need for the two arms of government to work together for the benefit of Kenyans.

Decent shelter

"The two can sit down and find a way forward because they are all working for the people, but the courts should not give the opposition fodder on why the President has failed to deliver the houses to the people," Mr Nzai said.

He pointed out that the President was not building the houses for himself but for the millions of Kenyans who he said deserved decent shelter just like other political leaders.

"The President will not sleep in these houses, but he is building them for the poor people who also deserve to live in decent places. So let all our MPs and other stakeholders support the initiative," said Mr Nzai.

He said some of the houses should be ready for occupancy in the next two years, while the government will start completing the rest.

In this 2023/2024 financial year, a total of Sh73 billion has been allocated by Parliament to help the government deliver on its promise to build 200,000 affordable houses per year, which was part of the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

The government estimates that affordable housing will create between 600,000 and one million jobs a year.

Two parliamentary committees on Wednesday began public hearings on the Affordable Housing Bill, 2023, which aims to provide a comprehensive legal framework for the implementation of the government's housing plan.

The joint public hearings will be held by the National Assembly's Finance Committee and the Housing, Urban and Public Works Committee from next week, amid a dispute over a court order preventing Parliament from conducting the exercise.

The public hearings by the two committees are expected to be completed by the end of this month and a report will be presented to the House for debate when MPs resume sitting in February.

He pointed out that other government programmes such as the Hustler Fund and the Inua Jamii programme were progressing well despite initial teething problems.