President Ruto vows to continue highlighting graft in the Judiciary

President William Ruto has vowed to continue speaking against corruption in the judiciary despite protests and condemnation.

Just two days after members of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) protested outside his office following his sustained attacks on the courts, the President said he would not succumb to intimidation.

President Ruto said that no amount of criticism for his position on the matter would stop him from speaking out against the rot in the corridors of justice.

“Our country has been held hostage for a long time by vested interests, incompetence and corruption. Some are wasting their time demonstrating in the streets instead of engaging in farming to reduce the cost of living,” he said in Naivasha Town.

“I’m ready to face anybody so that we can change this country for the better. I will deal firmly with corrupt people whether in judiciary, executive or the legislature.”

Dr Ruto was in Naivasha and Molo to launch a series of development projects.

“I will continue speaking out on the matter [corruption] as well as fight the same,” said the President. “I want to challenge the opposition to tell us whether or not there is corruption in the judiciary. The truth is there is, and we must be ready to confront it.”

The Head of State added: “We must change this country by confronting the evils of corruption, incompetence, and conflict of interest head-on. We shall not allow a few people to derail the progress of this country by engaging in these ills.”

He said affordable housing and the setting up of the Special Economic Zones are aimed at creating employment opportunities for millions of youth while the Universal Health Coverage programme is meant to reduce the cost of healthcare services in the country.

At the same time, the President launched a 90 MVA Naivasha Special Economic Zone substation in Maai Mahiu, saying investors at the zone will enjoy competitive power tariffs of Sh5 per kilowatt/ hour.

“The Naivasha SEZ, in particular, will enjoy a low-cost tariff as well as access to a fully operational internal container terminal served by SGR,” said Dr Ruto.

The station is expected to power more than 200 firms that will be set up at the 1000-acre facility.

At least six companies have already been approved to set up facilities in the zone.

President Ruto issued licences to six firms from Kenya, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Japan, and Switzerland.

He said the six firms have already mobilised Sh24.4 billion and created over 2,600 jobs.