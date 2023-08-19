Gachagua to Raila: You cannot even dismiss a chief, let Meg Whitman be

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has continued his attack on opposition leader Raila Odinga, describing him as an ordinary citizen who lacks the authority to lead Kenya's Kwanza government.

Responding to the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya principal's remarks about the United States ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, the DP said Mr Odinga did not have the audacity to criticise diplomats.

Ms Whitman had earlier praised Kenya's 2022 general election, saying President William Ruto was duly elected.

Mr Odinga, however, took issue with the statement and asked the envoy to stop "meddling in Kenya's affairs".

DP Gachagua accused the former Prime Minister of not only jeopardising diplomatic relations between Kenya and the US but also scaring away potential investors with his attacks.

He insisted that Mr Odinga had no authority to condemn diplomats for expressing their views.

"We must show respect to our development partners. Raila Odinga is a private citizen and cannot even dismiss a chief. Consequently, he does not have the authority to call for the recall of the US ambassador to Kenya,” Mr Gachagua said on Friday, August 18, 2023, during the official closing of the 2023 Devolution Conference in Uasin Gishu County

While defending Ms Whitman’s endorsement of the 2022 general election results, the deputy president pointed out that foreign observers had access to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) portal, which was published by the country's electoral body.

"The US diplomat in Kenya had access to the portal and a calculator. She has been unfairly criticised and I urge her to dismiss the opposition's comments," Gachagua said.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition challenged the results of the 2022 presidential election, citing vote rigging and irregularities.

However, the Supreme Court dismissed the opposition's petition to annul the results and instead Chief Justice Martha Koome and her bench of seven upheld Dr Ruto's victory.