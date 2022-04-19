Fresh battles as Ruto’s party holds polls in 13 constituencies

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is set to repeat nominations in 13 constituencies in Nairobi and the Rift Valley region where results were disputed or the polls were not conducted.

Some of the constituencies witnessed fierce competition, with newcomers giving incumbents a run for their money.

This morning, supporters of UDA in Nandi Hills Constituency will make a choice between MP Alfred Keter or welcome a new entrant even as they are under pressure from DP Ruto’s allies to reject the incumbent.

Mr Keter joined the DP Ruto-led UDA party on March 2. The MP, who was seen to be opposing the Deputy President, faces a major hurdle, with Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi last weekend rallying residents to vote him out.

The said Mr Keter was not welcome to UDA since he was in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party. They urged locals to nominate someone who is committed to DP Ruto’s bid.

Another tough battle will play out in Starehe between MP Charles Njagua and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua. Competition between the duo saw their supporters clash during the nominations last Thursday, disrupting the exercise. This forced the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) to cancel it and order a repeat tomorrow.

It is said the DP had tried to have either one step down but the talks failed.

With NEB having cancelled the Moiben results, party members have another opportunity today to nominate the party’s candidate to face off with the incumbent Silas Tiren who is defending his seat as an independent candidate. Some of the aspirants eyeing the UDA ticket include Prof Phyllis Bartoo, James Kibor, former Eldoret East MP Joseph Lagat and Diana Chebet.

In the results the board cancelled, Prof Bartoo and Mr Lagat were neck to neck.

The situation is not different in Mogotio whose results were cancelled after Reuben Kiborek, the closest challenger to incumbent Daniel Tuitoek, claimed that he had been rigged out. The voters will be going back to the ballot on Thursday to decide between Mr Kiborek and Dr Tuitoek.

“We are very ready for the repeat because our victory was stolen ... I am a democrat who concedes defeat when I am beaten fairly that is why in 2017, I supported him after defeating me,” said Mr Kiborek.

The party will also conduct primaries in 19 wards in the region.

In Nairobi, the party will also conduct nominations in Roysambu, Embakasi East and Kamukunji. In Dagoretti North and Mathare, the party says it will conduct joint nominations with Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) candidates.

Besides Moiben, Mogotio and Nandi Hills in the Rift Valley, the party will also conduct primaries in Turkana East and Turkana Central. In Ukambani, the party will conduct repeat nominations in Makueni and Kilome constituencies in Makueni County.