Ex-CoB Agnes Odhiambo, former solicitor-general Ken Ogeto land jobs in Ruto’s govt

Former Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo and immediate-former solicitor-general Kennedy Ogeto have landed new roles in President William Ruto’s government.

Ms Odhiambo has been named the head of Government Delivery Services while Mr Ogeto will be taking up a new role as the legal affairs advisor to the President.

Also appointed is Kansa Nzai Munyika who joins the executive as Dr Ruto’s Political Affairs advisor.

According to Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the new appointments are part of President Ruto’s plan to amplify governance and service delivery within his office.

“The governance and delivery functions will augment the existing institutional framework and aim to promote accountability, transparency, productivity and openness in the management of public affairs not only within the Executive Office but also across all state organs and Agencies,” a statement from Mr Koskei reads in part.

Earlier this week on Monday March 20 during the swearing-in of solicitor-general Shadrack Mose at State House Nairobi, Dr Ruto pointed out that Mr Ogeto’s contribution to the country will be rewarded saying he looked forward to working with him in other capacities.